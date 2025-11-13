Assam: AGP to Mark Zubeen Garg’s Birthday as National Pride Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced that it will observe November 18 as National Pride Day to commemorate the birthday of the “artiste of life”, Zubeen Garg, across the state. Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Ambari, general secretary Manoj Saikia stated that every legislative assembly committee of the party will organize extensive programmes on the occasion.

Also Read: Sivasagar to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary