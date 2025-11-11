Sivasagar to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary with grand tribute on Nov 18

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A grand public celebration will be held in Sivasagar on November 18 to mark the birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved music legend Zubeen Garg, who passed away unexpectedly on September 19, leaving an irreparable void in the hearts of his countless admirers.

The event is being organized jointly by Rongmon, one of Sivasagar’s prominent socio-cultural and voluntary organizations, and the admirers of Zubeen Garg of Sivasagar. The celebration will take place at Sivasagar Yuvadal from 5:30 pm onwards.

The evening will begin with a tribute ceremony, where hundreds of lamps will be lit in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait as a mark of reverence. This will be followed by a cultural programme, featuring performances by several noted artistes who had shared the stage with Zubeen Garg during his musical journey. The programme will also include dance performances based on his popular songs.

In the presence of several writers, artistes and admirers, journalist Manoj Borthakur, Zubeen Garg’s uncle, will lead a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Later, hundreds of Zubeen’s fans and admirers will join together in a soulful rendition of his iconic song ‘Mayabini.’

