Assam: AHRC rejects Saikia’s plea for suo motu probe into GMCH infant death

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has declined a request from the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia for taking suo motu cognizance and ordering an independent inquiry into the tragic death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 18. The infant had died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) allegedly due to gross medical negligence.

In its official communication to Saikia, the Commission clarified that suo motu cases can only be registered by a court or commission on its own accord, and not upon request from any individual or authority. The AHRC stated, “Suo-motu cases are registered by a Court / Commission on its own accord, without any request by a person. Request for suo-motu cognizance is not accepted. Hence, no case is registered on the basis of this letter.”

The clarification came in response to Saikia’s letter dated August 26, which had urged the Commission to take up the matter and fix accountability for the alleged medical negligence.

Also Read: AGSU Demands Justice for GMCH Infant Death- Don't Let Off "Big Fishes"