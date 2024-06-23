Assam: AHSEC opens DARPAN for admission in Higher Secondary first year

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In sync with the declaration of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) compartmental examination 2024 on June 21, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) opened its DARPAN portal so as to enable these 21,542 candidates to take admission online. The portal that opened on June 22 will remain open until June 28, 2024.

The AHSEC has requested that these 21,542 candidates visit its official websites, www.ahsec.assam.gov.in or https://darpan.ahseconline.in, for further information and to apply for admission to higher secondary first year classes, invariably within the given timeframe. The Council has asked the institutions to complete their admission process by July 3, 2024.

