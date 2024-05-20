Assam: AHSEC Clarifies HS Registration under DARPAN

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has made it clear that admission into HS 1st year for the academic session 2024–25 will be through the portal DARPAN only. Thus, the AHSEC will not register the names of students of the institutions that have not been registered under DARPAN.

Earlier, the Higher Secondary Exam 2024 result was declared with an overall pass percentage of 88.64. The stream-wise pass percentages declared by the AHSEC are: Arts with 88.24%, Science with 90.29%, Commerce 88.28%, and Vocational with 85.78%.

The total number of students appearing in the exams this year was 273908, and 242794 of the candidates passed them. Of the successful candidates, 72925 passed in the 1st division, 91106 passed in the 2nd division, and 78691 passed the exams in the 3rd division.

The HS exam result this time threw up a rare surprise, as no merit list was published by the Assam Higher Secondary Examination Council (AHSEC) for the first time ever. Another surprise is that females performed much better than their male counterparts. The third surprise is that students in the semi-urban and rural areas of the state fared much better than those in urban areas. Yet another fact that emerged as somewhat of a surprise is that private institutions showed better results than government institutes.

With no merit list published this time, the hullabaloo over the HS results was less than previous years, in the media as well as in the institutes themselves. Previously, the students that appeared on the merit list got all the attention and adulation, depriving the other successful candidates of the spotlight.

The results in the different streams can be summed up as follows: in the Arts stream, a total of 201089 candidates appeared and a total of 177434 candidates passed the exam. Out of the successful candidates, 41133 passed in the 1st division, 66408 passed in the 2nd division, and 69890 passed out in the 3rd division. The pass percentage stands at a high of 88.24%, compared to 70.12% last year. The number of female candidates who passed the exam was higher, with 112155 appearing in the exam and 101080 passing out, compared to the 88934 male candidates who appeared and 76354 successfully passing out.

