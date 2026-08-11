Assam: AITUC protests Centre’s ‘anti-worker, anti-farmer’ policies in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Assam State Committee, on Monday staged protests at various workplaces across the state in protest against what it termed the “anti-worker and anti-farmer policies” of the Central government.

The protests were organised in response to a nationwide call issued by central trade unions, employees’ federations and the joint farmers’ front for demonstrations, road blockades and protests at workplaces.

In Assam, the AITUC decided to hold the protests at workplaces in view of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

According to the AITUC, the nationwide programme was announced at a historic convention held in Delhi on September 29, 2025, where the participating organisations adopted a programme of agitation against the policies of the Central government.

AITUC Assam State Committee general secretary Ramen Das said that the August 10 agitation was also linked to the Quit India Movement, which was launched on August 8, 1942, against British rule in India. He alleged that the Centre had repealed 29 existing labour laws and replaced them with four labour codes, which, it claimed, would weaken workers’ rights and provide greater freedom to employers.

He further alleged that the labour codes would adversely affect workers’ rights to collective bargaining, strike, seek legal remedies and form trade unions, while giving employers greater scope for exploitation.

The large-scale retrenchment and the privatisation of government institutions and establishments had contributed to a rise in unemployment, he said.

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