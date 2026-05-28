Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal extends Eid-ul-Zuha greetings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President and Binnakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal have extended warm greetings to people across the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In a statement, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, President of the AIUDF and Binnakandi MLA, conveyed his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the holy festival.

He said that Eid-ul-Adha carries the message of sacrifice, peace, harmony and brotherhood, and expressed hope that the festival would inspire people to celebrate together in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.

Ajmal further wished that the sacred occasion would bring peace and prosperity and strengthen communal harmony among all sections of society.

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