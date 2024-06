DEMOW: The Holy Festival of Islam EID-UL-ZUHA was celebrated in Demow on Monday. People belonging to the Islam community went to Masjids situated in Demow Dehajan on Monday morning and offered prayers. They exchange greetings and gifts on the occasion of EID-UL-ZUHA. The EID-UL-ZUHA is also called Bakr-Id.

