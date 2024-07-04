Assam: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal urges PM for an aerial survey of floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal has written to the Prime Minister requesting an aerial survey and sending a central team to take stock of flood-hit Assam. He also asked for a special grant of Rs 20,000 crore towards relief measures across 19 flood-affected districts to ensure proper relief and rehabilitation of the affected people along with taking initiatives to find a permanent solution to the flood and erosion in Assam.

