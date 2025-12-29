Assam: AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal urges CM to suspend evictions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has written an open letter to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to immediately suspend ongoing eviction drives across Assam, particularly in minority-dominated areas.

The letter, issued by AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal alleged that the BJP-led Assam government has been carrying out repeated and “inhumane” eviction operations in various parts of the state, disproportionately affecting minority Muslims, backward communities, poor labourers and landless people who have been residing in these areas for decades.

Ajmal stated that eviction notices have already been served to 522 families in the Hailakandi district, while similar notices have been issued in several areas of the Nagaon district, including Rowmari, Batabari, Bandar Chariali and Rajabari. He said the AIUDF does not oppose eviction from government land if proper rehabilitation and resettlement arrangements are made for landless people, but warned that evicting long-settled residents without alternatives would cause severe hardship.

Highlighting the prevailing harsh winter conditions and the ongoing examination season across schools, colleges and universities, the AIUDF chief said the eviction drives are causing immense suffering to women, children, the elderly and students. He cautioned that forced displacement during this period could lead to serious humanitarian distress and disrupt the education of students appearing for crucial examinations.

The AIUDF also criticized the Congress party for what it termed as “silence” on the eviction issue, alleging that the principal opposition party’s inaction amounts to moral support for the government’s eviction campaign. Ajmal further accused the Congress of attempting to gain political mileage and alleged a “tacit understanding” between the BJP and Congress over the eviction drives.

In the letter, Ajmal appealed to the Chief Minister to immediately halt eviction operations until winter ends, examinations are completed and proper alternative arrangements are put in place. He also urged the government to instruct concerned officials to provide relief to affected families and take steps to maintain social stability in the state.

