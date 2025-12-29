Massive eviction drive conducted at Baghmari areas in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A massive eviction drive was carried out by the district administration at Baghmari areas in the Biswanath district on Sunday. It needs mention here that a total of 732 families were served notices by the district administration in August itself. Those families allegedly encroached upon 265 bighas of VGR land in Daag numbers 189 and 203 under the Biswanath Revenue Circle.

However, 68 families approached the Gauhati High Court, and it was stayed by the High Court. Finally, today, the eviction drive was started in the remaining 664 houses, excluding the 68 families. The district administration launched the eviction drive with a large police contingent in the morning. Altogether 376 households were demolished during the drive.

