Assam: Ajmal moves Amit Shah, Arunachal CM on ‘Harassment’ of Muslims

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AIUDF president and former Member of Parliament Maulana Badruddin Ajmal submitted separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, urging their immediate intervention over the alleged harassment of Muslims and disrespect toward Islamic places of worship in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to Ajmal, he has been receiving “distressing complaints” for over a month and a half from Muslims who have been legally residing in Arunachal Pradesh for decades. These include businessmen, workers, and labourers originally from Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, as well as local Muslim residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

Ajmal alleged that several incidents—especially in and around Itanagar—suggest a pattern of targeted harassment, with Imams and Muazzins being “specifically targeted.” He claimed that both physical assaults and acts of disrespect towards mosques have been reported.

An incident reportedly occurred at the Ganga Market Mosque in Itanagar, where video footage shows individuals entering the mosque’s prayer area with shoes on, and the Imam being subjected to emotional and physical intimidation.

Ajmal stated that such actions amount to extrajudicial intimidation and violate the dignity and rights of Indian citizens. He stressed that no individual should face prejudice or threats on the basis of religion or faith.

Seeking urgent attention from the Centre and the state government, Ajmal called for the identification of those involved, strict action against the miscreants, and measures to restore peace and a sense of security among Muslim residents in Arunachal Pradesh. He also requested protection of Islamic places of worship and assurance of equal dignity for all communities in the state.

