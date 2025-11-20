Badruddin Ajmal visits MLA Aminul Islam in jail, terms detention ‘political vendetta’

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday visited AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who has been lodged in Nagaon central jail under NSA charges for over eight months.

Ajmal, accompanied by Legislator Rafikul Islam and other party leaders, met Aminul Islam and exchanged views with him.

After the meeting, Ajmal told reporters that the AIUDF would contest the 2026 Assembly elections alone and not form an alliance with the Congress party under any circumstances. “We will not form an alliance with the Congress even if they approach us,” he said.

Ajmal alleged that Aminul Islam’s eight-month detention was a result of a political conspiracy and demanded his release. “Aminul Islam has not committed any crime to warrant NSA charges. This is a clear case of political vendetta,” he said.

Ajmal also stated that if Aminul Islam was not released before the elections, he would contest the elections from jail. “In Haryana and Rajasthan, candidates who contested from jail won. Aminul Islam will also win,” he said.

Regarding the possibility of an alliance with Asauddin Owaisi’s party, Ajmal said, “We have invited Owaisi to Assam, and we will welcome him. The Congress is getting jittery over our move.”

Ajmal also targeted Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, saying, “Gaurav Gogoi has come from Delhi and doesn’t know anything about Assam politics. There are some agents in the Congress party who work for BJP and get paid by the Chief Minister. The Congress will not be able to form a government even if all Muslims vote for them.”

Ajmal expressed confidence that Aminul Islam will be released within a week.

