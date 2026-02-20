Assam: AJP flays Dispur for non-submission of high-level committee report to Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has reacted sharply to the revelation in the Assam Legislative Assembly that the state government has not yet forwarded the report of the Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee to the Central Government. The Centre had originally constituted the committee to prepare a roadmap for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said it has now become clear that the BJP government was "playing hide-and-seek" over the report. Terming the government's inaction detrimental to the interests of the Assamese people, Gogoi and Bhuyan emphasized that Clause 6 was intended to ensure constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for the indigenous Assamese population.

