Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) slams violence at Congress programmes, calls CM’s briefing a ‘flop’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly condemned the incidents of attacks and unruly behaviour allegedly carried out by BJP workers during Congress party programmes at various places across Assam. The party also termed Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi a “laughable and failed show”.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the recent actions of the BJP reflect an alarming and dangerous trend that threatens democratic norms in the state. They alleged that the BJP’s conduct does not reflect democracy but instead points towards “mob rule”, warning that such practices indicate a disturbing future.

Reacting to the attack on the Congress party’s “Samay Parivartan Yatra”, the AJP leaders stated that obstructing opposition parties from holding political programmes and creating disruptions during peaceful political activities on public roads amounts to a serious assault on democracy.

Gogoi and Bhuyan further remarked that those attacking the Congress today while being part of the BJP belong to the same school of thought that, during their time in the Congress, had attacked the BJP. “Tomorrow, these same people may move to another party and once again target the BJP. It is better to correct such behaviour in time, because time can be ruthless. The toxic atmosphere being created today will one day engulf the BJP itself,” they warned.

Referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations against MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the AJP leaders said the Chief Minister failed to substantiate his claim of Gogoi being linked to Pakistan’s ISI during the press conference. They further alleged that the Chief Minister dragged the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team into political battles for personal and party interests, thereby reducing the police force to a subject of public ridicule.

“The political use of the police will severely damage its credibility and erode public trust,” Gogoi and Bhuyan stated, adding that such actions could have long-term consequences for the integrity of law enforcement institutions in Assam.

