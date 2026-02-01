Assam: AJP slams Amit Shah and CM over ‘unfulfilled promises’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging repeated failure to fulfil promises related to deportation of illegal immigrants and permanent flood control measures in Assam.

Bhuyan said the party had expected the Union Home Minister to make significant announcements during his recent two-day visit to Assam. However, he alleged that Shah merely reiterated promises that had been made before the 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections.

Referring to Shah’s statement about digging large reservoirs to divert excess water from the Brahmaputra as a permanent solution to Assam’s flood problem—a proposal he had also mentioned in 2021—Bhuyan termed the idea “impractical and unrealistic.”.

He questioned whether the Centre or State government had any scientific plan to support such a proposal and demanded that if any scientific study exists, it should be made public.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Bhuyan criticized Shah for seeking a third term to resolve the foreigners’ issue. He recalled that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah had said the India-Bangladesh border would be sealed so tightly that “not even a bird could cross” if the BJP was voted to power.

Citing data tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Bhuyan highlighted discrepancies in deportation figures. According to information provided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 22, 2024, deportations during the BJP’s tenure were minimal: zero in 2017, 13 in 2018, six in 2019, one in 2020, three in 2021, two in 2022, and one in 2023.

However, as per data presented on November 26, 2025, by Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora, 32,207 illegal foreigners were identified between 2021 and October 2025. Of these, only 1,416 were deported. Bhuyan further cited the Governor’s Republic Day address on January 26, which stated that out of 1.7 lakh declared illegal migrants, only 467 had been “pushed back” so far.

He alleged that despite repeated assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, both the Centre and the State government had failed to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Instead, he accused the BJP of facilitating citizenship for illegal migrants under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The AJP general secretary also strongly criticised recent remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 27, alleging that he targeted a specific community referred to as “Miyan.” Bhuyan described the comments as unconstitutional, inflammatory, and amounting to hate speech.

