Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad alleges Voter Roll Manipulation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday alleged large-scale manipulation in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to influence elections by including migrant voters from Bihar while deleting the names of genuine indigenous voters.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed serious concern over draft electoral rolls recently published in the state. They claimed that names of unfamiliar individuals—allegedly migrants from Bihar—have been added using the addresses of local residents, many of whom have denied knowing such persons. The party said such instances have surfaced in Guwahati and several other parts of Assam.

At the same time, the AJP alleged that names of genuine and permanent voters have been deleted from electoral rolls in multiple locations, raising doubts about the credibility of the Special Revision process.

The AJP further alleged that the ongoing voter list revision and constituency delimitation are being used as twin mechanisms to politically weaken indigenous Assamese communities. According to the party, constituencies dominated by Ahom, Moran, Motok, Koch, Kachari, Chutia and other indigenous groups have been deliberately reduced through delimitation.

