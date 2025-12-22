Assam: AJP’s extended executive meet today in Nagaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will hold an extended executive meeting in Nagaon on Monday to chalk out its organizational roadmap and electoral strategy for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The meeting will be held at Nagaon and is expected to be attended by leaders from the party’s central, district and constituency units, along with representatives of its frontal and allied organizations. Party central president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will inaugurate the programme by hoisting the party flag at 10 am. Newly appointed working president Rajen Gohain, general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan and other senior central leaders will be present. Leaders aspiring to contest the next Assembly elections on AJP tickets are also scheduled to participate.

Also Read: Rajen Gohain to Join AJP on Nov 5: Big Political Move