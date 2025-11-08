Assam: AJYCP moves Governor, demands removal of GU VC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam through the district commissioners of all districts, demanding a high-level probe into the alleged financial irregularities at Gauhati University and the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta.

In a press statement, AJYCP central committee president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that serious allegations have surfaced recently against Vice-Chancellor Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta involving nepotism, irregularities, and large-scale corruption in the use of funds meant for the university's infrastructural development. The allegations have been widely reported in various newspapers and electronic media across Assam.

The AJYCP leaders said that such allegations against the vice-chancellor of a prestigious institution like Gauhati University have tarnished its image and dignity. "Considering the gravity of the issue and in the greater interest of protecting the university's honour and the academic future of its students, the AJYCP had earlier, on October 9, 2025, written to Dr Mahanta advising him to step down from his post," the statement added.

"However, the Vice-Chancellor has neither resigned from his position nor provided any clarification to the public denying the corruption charges levelled against him. Instead, reports of fresh financial irregularities continue to emerge, which have further damaged the reputation of the university and hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people," the AJYCP leaders said.

Therefore, the AJYCP has urged the Governor of Assam to initiate a thorough, high-level investigation into the entire matter and to immediately remove Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University.

The organization further warned that if the public allegations against the Vice-Chancellor are not properly investigated, the AJYCP would be compelled to launch democratic protest programmes across the state.

Also Read: Guwahati: AJYCP suspends anti-mega dam protest due to Raax festival