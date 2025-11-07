Guwahati: AJYCP suspends anti-mega dam protest due to Raax festival

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the Indigenous People's Organization of the state have decided to temporarily suspend their planned protest against the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)'s Lower Subansiri Mega Dam project, which was scheduled to be held on November 7 at Gerukamukh.

In a joint statement issued, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan said that the decision was made in view of the ongoing Raax festival celebrations across the state.

The statement reiterated that the AJYCP and the Indigenous People's Organization consider the mega dam projects in the region - especially the Lower Subansiri dam - a grave threat to Assam's civilization, culture, biodiversity, and ecological balance. The organizations had earlier announced a mass blockade against NHPC at Gerukamukh demanding the permanent closure of the project.

However, due to the religious and cultural significance of the Raax festival, the organizations have decided to postpone the agitation temporarily. They affirmed that the mass blockade programme will be rescheduled soon.

It may be recalled that on October 26, the AJYCP and 25 indigenous organizations jointly resolved to oppose all ongoing and proposed mega dam projects in Assam and the Northeast, as they could severely impact the region's cultural and ecological fabric. The November 7 Gerukamukh blockade was to be the first joint protest action following that resolution.

