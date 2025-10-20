Assam: AJYCP observes fast demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The untimely death of Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg has left the people of the state both stunned and united in grief. Even after a month has passed since the tragic incident, the people of Assam continue to demand justice for the artiste who had become the very soul of Assamese culture. While social media has been witnessing a massive digital campaign seeking justice, street-level protests too have gained momentum.

As part of this movement, the Assam Jatiyotabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Sunday observed a statewide day-long hunger strike at various public places across towns and cities, demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

In a statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that it has been a month since the artiste's demise, yet the true cause of his death remains undisclosed, which they termed as a complete failure of the government. The leaders said that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma must take moral responsibility for this failure.

