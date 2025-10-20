Assam still weeps, prays and sings for its eternal voice of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A month has passed since the sudden, tragic passing of Assam's beloved son - Zubeen Garg - yet the air across the state still hums with his name, his melodies, and his silence. On Sunday, that silence turned into a hymn of remembrance at Kamarakuchi, Sonapur, where thousands of devotees, admirers, and well-wishers gathered to honour the singer who continues to live in every Assamese heart.

From Sadiya to Dhubri, they came - in buses, private cars, and on foot - carrying flowers, gamosas, incense, and unspoken words. Many described the gathering not as a memorial, but as a pilgrimage. "Six of us came together, and many more are on their way. It's my first time here, and we can truly feel his absence. It's overwhelming," said a fan from Bongaigaon, standing before the samadhi, eyes brimming with tears.

The day-long remembrance began with the Bhagavat Path in the morning, invoking peace for the departed artiste's soul. By noon, hundreds had joined in a public prayer, followed by a wave of devotional singing, chants, and tears. As the sun climbed higher, grief melted into devotion - an ocean of voices united by music and memory.

"It's truly heartbreaking. We lost one of Assam's most cherished talents. It's impossible to be blessed with such an individual again," said a mourner from Baihata Chariali. "He may no longer be with us physically, but his presence remains in his music. We must continue to preserve and protect his creations."

By afternoon, the atmosphere turned transcendental. Over 2,000 devotees from nearly 100 groups assembled for a spiritual naam-prasanga, singing in unison - voices rising into the Sonapur skies. Later in the evening, 200 flautists from across Assam gathered for an hour-long musical homage, their instruments whispering the soul of Zubeen's melodies.

As dusk descended, artistes from across the state took to the stage, performing songs, poems, and prayers dedicated to the legend. The evening was set to conclude with a bhaona, the traditional Assamese theatre performance, at around 9:30 pm - by which time the cremation ground would glow under thousands of flickering earthen lamps, swaying like a sea of remembrance.

At Zubeen Kshetra, a site developed by local residents, a shraddha ceremony was also held - featuring Gita Path, Sarva Dharma Prarthana, and Naam-Kirtan. Hundreds arrived carrying offerings wrapped in gamosas, candles, and flowers. A stray dog named Maya - believed to have stayed near the site since the singer's cremation - sat quietly beside the samadhi, embodying the wordless loyalty Zubeen inspired.

Visitors from across Assam shared their memories. "We booked two buses and came as a group of 100. We wanted to be here with Zubeen Da," said a woman from Boko. A group of women from West Karbi Anglong arrived carrying a framed photograph of the singer, bowing before his resting place. Fans raised slogans of "Joi Zubeen!" and "Justice for Zubeen!" - their voices trembling between mourning and defiance.

For the past month, thousands have continued to visit Zubeen's resting place daily - turning Sonapur into a shrine of emotion, a sacred ground of remembrance.

