Assam: AJYCP sends suggestions on ISI Bill, 2025 via email

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the introduction of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Bill, 2025 in Parliament, the Central Government had sought opinions and suggestions from the public and various organizations across the country. In response, the Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) has submitted its suggestions via email from across Assam, urging the government to take effective measures on the matter. In a memorandum signed by AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijan Bayan, the organization highlighted that although a branch of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) exists in Tezpur, it remains largely inactive and has not been able to meet the aspirations of the people of the Northeastern region. The AJYCP, in its submission, emphasized the need to upgrade the Tezpur branch into a full-fledged national-level institute to ensure meaningful contributions to the region’s academic and research landscape. The memorandum also pointed out that, while similar institutes in other states are connected to international research networks, the Tezpur branch continues to lag behind due to its limited operational capacity.

Also Read: Guwahati: AJYCP Hangs Effigies in Zubeen Case