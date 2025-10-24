Guwahati: AJYCP hangs effigies of accused in Zubeen case

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a dramatic display of protest, the Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuva-Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday staged symbolic hangings of effigies of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma — the prime accused allegedly linked to the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg.

In a statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan, the people of Assam have already found Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma “guilty in the court of public opinion” over Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death. Therefore, district units of the AJYCP across Assam carried out symbolic hangings of the two accused at public places in district headquarters, marking a statewide protest.

Palash Changmai said that although government’s investigating agencies are currently probing the case, the people of Assam remain unconvinced about the impartiality and sincerity of these investigations.

Also Read: Assam: AASU takes out ‘Nyay Samadol’ seeking justice for Zubeen