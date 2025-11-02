Assam: AJYCP stages statewide sit-in protest demanding halt to mega dams

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across Assam demanding the closure of all large hydroelectric dam projects, including the under-construction Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.

In a joint statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bizon Bayan said that experts and environmental scientists have already proven that mega dams pose a grave threat to Assam’s riverine civilisation, culture, biodiversity, and ecological balance. Despite repeated concerns, the government continues to promote the construction of such large dams.

The AJYCP leaders reiterated that the organization is not against power generation or industrial progress but strongly opposes mega dams that destroy Assam’s environment, wipe out fertile agricultural land, and endanger human and animal life through devastating floods. They urged the government to adopt alternative means of power generation instead of constructing massive dams.

The statement cited the recent opening of the 405 MW Ranganadi Dam, which caused severe flooding and damage in downstream areas, warning that the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Dam could unleash a catastrophe many times greater.

According to AJYCP, the organization — along with various civil society groups and the people of Assam — has long been opposing the Lower Subansiri project. They criticized the BJP government for taking a contradictory stance: “When in opposition, the BJP stood with the people of Assam against mega dams. But after coming to power at the Centre and in the state, it has taken the opposite stand and pushed for large-scale dam construction,” the statement said.

The Parishad further alleged that the Central Government not only aims to complete the Lower Subansiri project but has also planned around 64 other dam projects across the Northeast, including the Dibang project, some of which have already begun preliminary construction work. AJYCP termed this as a “gross injustice” to the people of Assam.

They also expressed disappointment that the government ignored the recommendations of the expert committee formed to study the impact of mega dams. “The government has violated its own expert committee’s report and started test power generation at the Lower Subansiri project without making the findings public,” the statement read.

In protest, AJYCP district units across Assam observed a three-hour statewide sit-in demonstration today. The organization warned that if the Central Government fails to respond, it will intensify its agitation by launching an economic blockade at Gerukamukh on November 7, 2025, to press for the permanent halt of the Lower Subansiri mega dam project.

