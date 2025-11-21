Assam: AJYCP submits affidavit before Commission on Zubeen death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday submitted an affidavit before the one-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Soumitra Saikia, constituted to investigate and expedite the probe into the mysterious, unnatural death of music icon Zubeen Garg. The affidavit was submitted on behalf of the organization by its Assistant General Secretary, Pragjyotish Baniya, at the office of the Commission housed in the Khadi and Village Industries Board premises.

The affidavit reportedly raises several key questions, including whether Shyamkanu Mahanta or Siddharth Sharma amassed disproportionate assets using Zubeen Garg’s earnings, and whether all local witnesses and material evidence from Singapore have been brought under the purview of the investigation. It also questions how the Singapore High Commission has been integrated into the cross-country investigative process. AJYCP representatives indicated that several more important points have been mentioned in the affidavit.

