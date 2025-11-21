Zubeen death case: Judicial custody of 7 accused extended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The judicial custody of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case was extended again today. The extension was ordered by the CJM, Kamrup (Metro).

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Dhemaji Yuva Samaj presented themselves before the SIT today. They have been organizing Rongali Bihu functions in Dhemaji, and Zubeen performed in the 2024 and 2025 editions. During both performances, the Samaj made agreements with manager Siddharth Sharma to pay an amount of Rs 11 lakh, which they later paid in cash and cheque. In 2024, they paid the entire Rs 11 lakh in cash, while they paid Rs 2 lakh through cheque and Rs 8.70 lakh in cash in 2025.

