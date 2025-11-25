Assam: AJYCP urges CM not to table Tewary panel report

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma not to re-table the Tribhuban Prasad Tewary Inquiry Commission Report, which was originally laid before the Assam Legislative Assembly on March 31, 1987.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijan Bayan said the government’s move to place the report again “without considering other aspects” was unacceptable.

The organization argued that the report lacks legal validity, claiming it was never signed by the one-man commission headed by T.P. Tewary. “Even the copy available with the Ministry of Home Affairs is unsigned,” the memorandum stated, adding that the Chief Minister himself had acknowledged this in a press conference.

AJYCP further alleged that the commission violated provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, by not allowing affected parties to examine or cross-examine witnesses. According to the group, FIRs filed in connection with the February 1983 Nellie incident was never brought to a logical conclusion, leaving the question of who was responsible for the deaths unresolved.

The organization expressed strong objection to what it described as an attempt to portray the Assamese community as perpetrators in an international context without legal grounding. Such a move, they said, would bring “deathless shame” upon the people of Assam.

AJYCP appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider any decision that could “compel Assamese people to bow down before the rest of the world.”

