Assam: Winter Assembly session from today; Commission reports, 27 bills to be tabled

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Winter Session of the Assam Assembly will start on Tuesday, with five days of business. The session will be crucial, as 27 bills will be placed on the floor of the Assembly. Already, the state government has declared that the reports of the Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission (The Commission of Enquiry of Assam Disturbance, 1983) and the TU Mehta Commission will be placed before the House.

According to sources from the Assam Assembly, some of the bills scheduled to be tabled during session are The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025; The Assam Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Goods and Services (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025; The Assam Regulation of Public Religious Structure (On Public Places) Bill, 2025; The Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Assam Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025; The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Amendment Bill, 2025; The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teaches (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2025; The Assam Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2025; The Rabindranath Tagore University (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Su-Ka-Pha University Bill, 2025, among others.

A report on granting ST status to six indigenous communities of the state is slated to be tabled by the state government in the Assembly during the Winter session.

According to sources of opposition parties, there is a possibility of their raising the issue of Zubeen Garg's death during this session.

