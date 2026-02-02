Assam: Akhil Gogoi releases Raijor Dal’s 2026 poll manifesto

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday released the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, promising a “prosperous, skilled, secure and united Assam.”

The manifesto focuses on agricultural reforms with assured MSP for over 20 crops, promotion of small and village-based industries, an Rs 5,000 crore start-up funds, and large-scale skill development in AI and digital sectors. The party also pledged free quality education and healthcare, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), women’s loan waivers, and enhanced honorarium for frontline workers.

Raijor Dal reiterated its opposition to the CAA, demanded detection and deportation of post-1971 foreigners, and Promised Land rights for indigenous people and tea garden workers. The party also proposed scientific flood management and greater autonomy for tribal and Sixth Schedule areas.

