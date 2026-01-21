MLA Akhil Gogoi challenges Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to a face-off

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The State President of Raijor Dal and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi, on Tuesday attended a massive public gathering at Juria Dagaon in Rupahihat assembly constituency and strongly criticized Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, and urged local voters of the constituency to boycott the incumbent MLA Islam in the upcoming assembly polls 2026.

While addressing the huge gathering, Gogoi challenged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to a face-off in Moriani, saying that if he could not come to Sivasagar, he could face him in the Moriani constituency.

In his address, Gogoi announced that he would be Congress’s brand ambassador in the Assembly election 2026 and urged people to vote for Congress. He emphasized that the Rupahihat constituency is bound by friendship and that they would support the Congress in the minority-dominated constituencies but won’t compromise in the Dhing constituency.

Gogoi also called for a boycott of Aminul Islam, stating that his presence was enabling CM Sarma to play Hindu-Muslim politics. He predicted internal conflicts within the BJP alliance and clashes between BPF and UPPL just ahead of the assembly polls.

