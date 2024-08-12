Assam: All Assam inter-school yoga championships held in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 1st All Assam Inter School Yogasana Championship took place with great enthusiasm on Saturday at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati. This landmark event brought together yoga enthusiasts from across the state, providing a unique platform for young students to demonstrate their yoga skills and compete for top honours.

The championship witnessed participation from over 35 schools from various districts of Assam and approximately 140 students. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of a MES Trust Board member, Manmohan Das.

Participants competed in two main categories: traditional yoga and artistic yoga. The competition was judged by a panel of distinguished experts, including Arunim Bora, Azad Hazarika, Debajit Nath, Ganananda Barman, Kaushik Das, Krishna Das, Manas Sarma, Nabalakhi Gogoi, Sukhamay Nath, and Suranjan Debnath.

Speaking at the event, the principal of Modern English School, Jonali Das, expressed pride in hosting such a prestigious event. “It is an honour to host the 1st All Assam Inter School Yogasana Championship. This event not only highlights the importance of yoga in our students’ lives but also encourages them to embrace discipline and mindfulness. We are proud of all the participants for their dedication and hard work.”

The school’s yoga coach, Dr. Saiful Islam, also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the benefits of yoga. “Yoga is not just a physical activity; it’s a way of life. Through this championship, we aim to instill the values of perseverance, balance, and inner strength in our students. I am delighted to see such enthusiasm and commitment from our young yogis.” Modern English School secured first place with 39 points, followed by FCA Academy with 30 points, as stated in a press release.

