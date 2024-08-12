Yog Gurukul Assam confers diplomas to 55 students in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Yog Gurukul Assam conferred on ‘diplomas in yoga education (DYED)’ to 55 students from Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura at the Adinggiri Tribal Hostel in Guwahati today. The course is under Manipur International University.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He appreciated the Gurukul and the university for offering such a course for the students.

Present at the function were Yug Gurukul president Dilip Goswami, Pragjyotishpur University VC Prof. (Dr.) Smriti Kumar Sinha, Seva Bharati (Purbanchal) president Ramen Sarma, RSS kshetra pracharak Bashistha Bujarbaruah, Manipur International University VC Prof. Harikumar Pallathadka, and many other distinguished guests. In his address, the president of Yog Gurukul Assam, Dilip Goswami, welcomed the participants and guests.

The university conferred honourary professor title to 18 persons from Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura for their contributions in various sectors.

Yog Gurukul’s vice president, Anup Kumar Medhi, and Dr. Dipti Rekha Sarma conducted the function.

The students performed yoga at the function, besides chanting various mantras. Yuga instructors were also present at the function.

The function also included the inauguration of a postgraduate degree course in yoga at the Gurukul by Manipur International University VC Prof. Harikumar Pallathadka. This is the first-ever postgraduate degree in yoga in Assam.

Also Read: Tezpur University, DHSK College Dibrugarh Marks 10th International Day of Yoga with Enthusiastic Participation and Events (sentinelassam.com)