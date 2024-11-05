Assam: All Tiwa Students Union Holds Protest March at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU), in association with other few ethnic organizations, took out a protest rally on a 4-lane highway at Jagiroad on Monday, demanding not to constitute Jagiroad Town Committee, inclusion of the Tiwas in the 6th schedule of the Constitution, eviction of illegal encroachers from the Tribal belts and blocks, and removal of smart meters of the APDCL. The Morigaon district administration headed by Jagiroad Co-district Commissioner, Biman Das, Mayong Revenue Circle officer Priyanka Gogoi, police, and paramilitary forces later cordoned the area and did not allow the rally to proceed further. The agitators submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the co-district commissioner, demanding fulfilment of their eight longstanding demands.

