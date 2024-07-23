Assam: All Tiwa Students Union demands government's solution to Tiwa people’s issues

JAGIROAD: The All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) organised a conference at Jagiroad Kala Mandir premises on Sunday to discuss various issues of the Tiwa people in the state. The conference was attended by chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, Assam, Jeevan Chandra Konwar, ATSU advisor Rimal Amchi, executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council Pranabjyoti Masrang, prominent writer Mileshwar Patar and Gova Raja member Jur Singh Bordoloi.

The meeting observed that the present BJP-led government of Assam has only been misleading in resolving the issues of the Tiwa people. The Assam government does not sincerely want to resolve the issue despite demanding the inclusion of its councils in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, ATSU alleged. It was also discussed in the meeting that the government had decided to grant constitutional status to the Tiwa, Rabha and Missing autonomous councils in the cabinet and sent a proposal to the central government.

The Tiwa Autonomous Council was formed in 1995 and the first elections were held in 2010 but the issues of inclusion and exclusion of some villages has not been resolved till date. The conference demanded the government to take measures to implement the proposals put forward by the Tiwa organizations in this regard. The 1997 Tiwa Language Agreement decided to introduce Tiwa language in schools with 50 per cent or more Tiwa students but the government has not appointed Tiwa language teachers yet.

The meeting decided to launch a mass agitation if the government does not take measures to resolve the demands soon. The meeting has resolved to hold a three-hour sit-in in Morigaon on August 12 and boycott the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. They also said that a delegation of the Tiwa Students Union will go to New Delhi in September to submit a memorandum to the central government demanding a solution to the Tiwa issue.

Also Read: Traffic Resumes on AT Road (NH-37) in Naliapool, Dibrugarh After Four-Day Disruption

Also Watch: