Assam: Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The much-awaited annual Ambubachi Mela started on Saturday on the premises of the Kamkhaya Temple. A large number of devotees have arrived in Guwahati to take part in the festival.

The festival began with the Pravritti on Saturday morning with the closing of the temple doors, which will reopen with the Nivritti on June 26.

A large number of devotees from various parts of the country and even abroad have arrived at the temple for the festival. Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed that various departments have been working together to prepare for the festival. Notably, no VIP passes will be issued for temple visits on June 26 and 27, after the temple doors reopen. Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the chief priest of the Kamakhya Temple, had earlier mentioned that ample steps have been taken towards the safety and ease of all the devotees. He added that the Ambubachi Mela’s Nivritti will take place on Wednesday and the temple doors will be opened. He said that all rituals and pujas would be performed after Nivritti. The Assam government and district administration have also extended their support, including security, transportation, food, etc., towards the temple management. He said that last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela and hoped that the number would increase this year.

Guwahati police on Friday issued a set of traffic restrictions to mitigate possible traffic chaos during the festival. Multiple departments of the district administration have also taken necessary steps towards the smooth conduct of this festival.

