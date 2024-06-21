Assam: Comprehensive Traffic Restrictions Announced for Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: In preparation for Ambubachi Mela at historic Kamakhya Temple Guwahati Traffic Police have implemented extensive traffic restrictions to ensure safety and orderly movement of pilgrims. These measures will be effective from 5 AM on June 22, 2024. The restrictions will last until midnight on June 25 2024.

Only vehicles with authorized passes issued by District Administration will be permitted beyond Maa Kamakhya Foot Hill. This applies specifically towards temple. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and those carrying life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders are exempt from restriction. School buses are also exempt.

Vehicles with passes can travel from Pandu Cabin Tiniali up to Bongshi Bagan. They cannot go further towards temple.

Vehicles carrying devotees from Jalukbari will use service lane of Nilachal Flyover. They will drop passengers opposite Gate No. 3 of Railway HQ. They will then take U-turn under flyover. They can then park at Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field. Devotee vehicles from Bharalumukh will drop passengers opposite Swagat Hospital (Railway Gate No 4) They will then proceed to designated parking areas.

ASTC buses city buses and private vehicles will use Nilachal Flyover between Jalukbari Rotary and Machkhowa. They will avoid service lane. City buses from Jalukbari will drop passengers at Biswakarma Mandir. Those from Bharalumukh will drop passengers at Boripara Field. No drop-offs allowed at either end of bridge.

Two-wheelers, LMVs and HMVs devotees will park at Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field. Parking under Nilachal Flyover is prohibited. Roadside parking is not permitted from Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Port. Also from Maligaon Chariali to Pandu Port.

Commercial goods-carrying vehicles of four wheels and above are restricted on DG Road MG Road and AT Road from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa. Three-wheelers and slow-moving commercial vehicles similarly restricted. Inter-district and long-distance buses, including ASTC buses are prohibited from DG Road also from MG Road and AT Road. Buses from Lower Assam will be parked at Adabari Bus Stand.

Buses carrying pilgrims from Kamakhya Railway Junction will travel via PNGB Road. DG Road to Adabari Tiniali. Then to Pandu Port Road. Pilgrims from temporary rest camps at Pandu Port and Kamakhya Junction will use service lane of Nilachal Flyover. Heavy vehicles are not allowed from National Highway 27 towards Gosala via Tetelia. Guwahati Traffic Police urge public to cooperate. And follow these guidelines to ensure peaceful and organized event.