Assam: Ambubachi Mela special train to help clear the extra rush

GUWAHATI: To cope with the anticipated heavy rush of pilgrims during the ongoing Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple, NF Railway has decided to run one pair of unreserved special trains between Guwahati and Dalkhola stations.

The special train will operate for three trips each in both directions. The special train will facilitate devotees and visitors coming to the Ambubachi Mela to travel with comfort during this summer.

Accordingly, special train No. 05674 (Guwahati-Dalkhola) will depart from Guwahati at 23:55 hours on June 23rd, 24th, and 26th, 2024, to reach Dalkhola at 09:15 hours on the next day. In the return direction, 05673 (Dalkhola-Guwahati) will depart from Dalkhola at 09:45 hours on June 24th, 25th, and 27th, 2024, to reach Guwahati at 19:30 hours on the same day.

The special train will consist of 20 coaches, including sleeper class and general sitting coaches, for the convenience of passengers on that route. During its two-way journey, the special train will run via Kamakhya, Dudhnai, Goalpara Town, Abhayapuri, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tufanganj, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, New Changrabandha, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, etc. railway stations.

The move by NFR will provide relief to the passengers who are planning a trip to visit the Kamakhya Temple during the Ambubachi Mela. The special train will facilitate the return journey of the pilgrims from different places to their respective destinations, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)