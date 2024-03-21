Assam: Aminul Haque Lashkar and others join Congress

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Aminul Haque Laskar, and many others joined the Congress today.

The AICC’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, APCC president Bhupen Bora, CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, APCC’s working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and others were present at the joining function at Rajiv Bhawan.

Other leaders who joined the Congress today include former minister Gopinath Das, TMC leader Shaktinath Singh, Rajib Ahmed, and others.

