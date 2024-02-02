Assam: Anganwadi workers begin protests after government’s indifference

Guwahati: As per their previous announcement, Anganwadi Workers, Helpers, and Mini Workers started their continuous protests on Thursday since the government has not paid heed to their demands regarding an increase in their remuneration. Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Women and Child Welfare Directorate office in Uzanbazar and displayed their anguish regarding the matter.

The protest was led by the Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, and its state president Jaimati Das and general secretary Indira Newar were present at Uzanbazar along with several other leaders. CITU leaders Madan Talukdar and Pratul Barman also took part in the protest. It must be mentioned that the organization had announced the protest earlier this week in case the government failed to take any action within the month of January.