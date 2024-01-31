Assam: Anganwadi workers to stage protests on February 1 in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Anganwadi Workers, Helpers, and Mini Workers have announced that since the government has not passed any proposal regarding an increase in their remuneration, they have been forced to undertake continuous protests from February 1.

The Assam State Anganwadi Workers-Assistants' Union had mentioned that they had been carrying out protests in demand for an increment in their remuneration and several other issues. They mentioned that even though several rounds of discussions took place with the departmental director as well as the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Ajanta Neog, as well as submitting memoranda on multiple occasions, the problems are yet to be solved.

These had forced the workers to go on strike in October 2023, which was later cancelled for discussions with the director. After this meeting, the proposal for an increment in remuneration was sent for government consideration on October 19, 2023, but even after 3 months, neither has any announcement come from the government side nor has the CM taken out time to meet the people even after putting in applications for the same.Hence, the workers and helpers have announced that they will go on strike on February 1 against the government's exploitation and deprivation, mentioning that they will take up continuous protests in front of the Women and Child Welfare Directorate office in Uzanbazan and calling on all the Anganwadi Workers, Helpers, and Mini Workers to participate in the same.