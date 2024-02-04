Assam: Anganwadi workers continue protests in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Anganwadi Workers, Helpers, and Mini Workers continued their protests on the third day on Saturday since the government has not heeded their demands regarding an increase in their remuneration. Protesters continued to gather in large numbers in front of the Women and Child Welfare Directorate office at Uzanbazar and displayed their anguish regarding the matter. It must be mentioned that the organisation announced the protest earlier this week in case the government failed to take any action within January.

They mentioned that the continuous protests will go on till their demands are resolved, and if no action is taken regarding an increase in wages during the upcoming budget session, the Assam government will start another strike on February 13, during which they will abstain from continuing their duties.