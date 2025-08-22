Assam: Anganwadi workers observe black day in state

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Responding to a nationwide call by the All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers under CITU, Anganwadi workers and helpers across Assam observed black day on Thursday demanding the withdrawal of the Facial Recognition System (FRS).

Protest programmes were organized in every district, including Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Nalbari, South Kamrup, Barpeta, Goalpara, Jorhat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar, Tamulpur, Darrang, Mangaldoi, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Nagaon and Udalguri. Demonstrators also submitted memorandums through local administrations to Union Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Annapurna Devi, urging immediate scrapping of the system. In Guwahati, more than 300 workers and helpers gathered near Meghdoot Bhawan under the banner of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee. The protest was led by district secretary Junu Chetia, president Monika Dutta and other leaders, with state secretary Indira Newar addressing the gathering.

Speaking at the protest, Newar alleged that the Centre was using FRS to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and to dismantle the scheme. “Making facial recognition mandatory for ration distribution will only harass both beneficiaries and Anganwadi workers,” she said, warning that the move would cripple early childhood education and worsen malnutrition in many regions.

Protesters pointed out that several families have only one mobile number linked with multiple Aadhaar cards, while many lack mobile phones or recharge facilities, making the FRS system impractical. The Kamrup Metropolitan unit also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through the district administration. Leaders warned that if the system is not withdrawn, they will launch a series of intensified agitations in the coming days.

Also Read: BTC chief hands over appointment letters to Anganwadi workers