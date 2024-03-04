Protest by Anganwadi workers continues in Chachal, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Anganwadi workers and helpers continue to stage their protest in Chachal, Guwahati, demanding wages instead of remuneration. The protest, organized by the Assam Anganwadi Worker-Helper Union, has been echoed in various project offices of the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare across the state, underscoring the solemnity of their concerns.

Despite regular protests staged in front of the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare since February 1, the authorities have allegedly turned a deaf ear to the challenges faced by these workers. The Union claims that the finance minister of the state, Ajanta Neog, has evaded the issue, even as multiple MLAs attempted to address it in the Assembly.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers participated in the massive protest in Guwahati. Sloganeering and the display of posters emphasised their demands, urging the government for a sooner resolution.

