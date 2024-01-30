Workers stage protest at Shram Bhawan in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of registered construction workers staged a protest at the Shram Bhawan located in Ulubari of Guwahati demanding the payment of the dues as per the law by the construction workers’ welfare corporation. It was part of the statewide protest by the workers which was called by the All Assam Construction Workers Union which is affiliated to the CITU. Thousands of construction workers participated in the protest statewide and gave memoranda to the Labour Commissioner and Member Secretary through the labour officers.

In Guwahati, hundreds of members took part in the protest near the Shram Bhawan. State vice president of CITU Biren Sharma and state general secretary Madan Talukdar also participated in the same along with other office holders. Addressing the protesters, Madan Talukdar mentioned that the organisations have been fighting the battle for the rights for social security of these workers. He mentioned that after a lot of struggle, they were able to get The Buildings And Other Construction Workers (Regulation Of Employment And Conditions Of Service) Act, 1996 passed. And because of the same, the workers are getting a small amount of pension, educational allowances for children, medical allowances, support to family members in case of death of workers, etc. But even after several protests, the department has failed to deliver the due amounts to the registered beneficiaries, alleged Madan Talukdar.

Other protesters also mentioned that even after submitting the application in the necessary formats, they have not received the educational allowances for their children, pension, medical benefits, etc. adding that even after undergoing medical tests using their own savings in 2022, they are still to receive the benefits.