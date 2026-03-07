Assam Animal Husbandry Department Holds State-Level Programme in Guwahati

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, organised a state-level programme on Friday at the Sri Sri Damodar Deva International Auditorium within the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra complex in Guwahati.

The event was held in the presence of Minister Krishnendu Paul, who holds charge of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and PWR (PMGSY) portfolios in the Assam government.

The programme was convened to showcase and deliberate on the major initiatives and ongoing schemes being implemented by the department across the state.

Also Read: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates dairy, livestock conclave