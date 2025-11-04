Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates dairy, livestock conclave

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a two-day conclave on the Development of Dairy, Animal Husbandry, and Cooperatives at the Assam Administrative Staff College on Monday. The event was attended by Cooperation Minister Jogen Mohan and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul.

In his address, the Governor said the conclave aimed to promote a self-reliant and inclusive Assam through the dairy and livestock industries. He lauded the State government’s initiatives, including the Assam Dairy Development Scheme and Purabi Dairy Cooperative Institutions, and praised national programmes such as the National Livestock Mission and the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, a press release stated.

