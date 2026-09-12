Assam Announces Final SAMARTH Admission Round for UG, PG, ITEP 2026–27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Assam has announced a last and final admission round for Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) and ITEP First Year programmes for the academic session 2026-27 through the Assam SAMARTH Portal.

The special admission round has been announced in view of the late declaration of results by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Assam State Open School (ASOS), along with requests from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and students.

According to the notification, registration and programme selection by applicants have been open from September 10 and will continue till September 14, while scrutiny of applications and the admission process will be completed by September 15, 2026.

The DHE clarified that only students who have not taken admission in any Higher Education Institution will be eligible to participate in this final round. No cancellation or withdrawal option will be available once admission is taken during this round.

All HEIs that have not yet conducted admissions to any programme through the SAMARTH Portal have also been directed to complete the admission process of enrolled students through the portal.

However, students admitted during this final round will not be eligible to receive the benefits of Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Asoni for October 2026. They will become eligible for benefits under both schemes from November 2026.

The DHE has further directed all HEIs onboarded on the Assam SAMARTH platform to conduct all FYUGP, FYIMP and PG admissions exclusively through the SAMARTH Portal. Institutions have been strictly prohibited from conducting such admissions through offline mode or their individual institutional web portals.

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