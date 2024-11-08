Assam: Another Online Trading Scam Accused gets Bail from Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Another accused in the online trading scam, Amlan Borah alias Suman, got bail from the Gauhati High Court today. This development came close on the heels of Ranjit Kakoty, also an accused in the online trading scam, getting bail recently.

Amlan Borah, brother Tarkik Bora alias Tapan Bora, got the bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 with two suitable sureties of like amount to the satisfaction of the Special Judge, CBI, Guwahati, subject to some conditions.

The conditions are (i) the petitioner shall not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the Special Judge, CBI, Guwahati, without prior written permission from him/her; (ii) the petitioner shall cooperate with the investigating officer as and when required; and (iii) the petitioner shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the police officer or the Court.

Also Read: DB Stock Broking Online Trading Scam: Dipankar Barman, Three Others in CBI Custody