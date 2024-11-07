DB Stock Broking Online Trading Scam: Dipankar Barman, Three Others in CBI Custody

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CBI took the custody of Dipankar Barman, the prime accused in the DB Stock Broking online trading scam, from the Guwahati Central Jail today. The CBI also took custody of three other accused in the scam—Sumi Bora, her husband Tarkik Bora, and Amlan Bora—today. On the other hand, another accused in the online trading scam, Ranjit Kakoty, got bail from Gauhati High Court.

Earlier in the day today, the District and Session Judge Court, Kamrup (M), sent Dipankar Barman to judicial custody.

Barman was in the seven-day custody of the Guwahati Police. The police produced him before the court today on completion of his police remand.

